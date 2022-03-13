PICS: Vidyut Jammwal & ladylove Nandita Mahtani look adorable together as they step out for dinner date

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and his ladylove Nandita Mahtani are once again creating a buzz on social media. Just last year, the actor and popular fashion designer Nandita Mahtani got engaged after dating for several years. The pictures from the proposal left the internet in a tizzy. Fans love to see the couple together and the duo makes sure to treat them with priceless glimpses via social media.

Just a while back, the much-in-love couple were spotted on a dinner date. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside a restaurant in Mumbai where they were joined by a few friends. In the photographs, Vidyut looked handsome as ever in his cool casual look and Nandita stole everyone’s heart. While Vidyut donned a quirky all-black outfit, Nandita opted for a white top and skirt for the evening. The duo greeted the paparazzi and was all smile for the cameras. The couple was joined by Chunky Panday and his wife and actress Bhavana Pandey for a lavish meal. Even Chunky and Bhavana were kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

For those unaware, Vidyut Jammwal had popped the question to Nandita Mahtani in September 2021, in a ‘Commando way’. The couple also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra at the time of their engagement and the pictures from their trip went viral on the internet.

Speaking about the work front, Vidyut Jammwal who is known for action and trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu - will be hosting his first non-fiction action reality show titled 'India's Ultimate Warrior'.



