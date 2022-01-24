PICS: Vidyut Jammwal & ladylove Nandita Mahtani make a stylish couple as they get papped post dinner date

Actor Vidyut Jammwal broke several hearts after he proposed to his girlfriend and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The couple got engaged last year after dating for a few years. Today, the paparazzi caught the couple outside a restaurant in Mumbai as they were out for a dinner date. Their close friend Deanne Pandey also joined them as she was also snapped by the paparazzi. Vidyut and Nandita looked oh-so-stylish. They all greeted the paparazzi and were all smiles while posing for the cameras.

For their dinner date, Vidyut wore white and cyan blue attire. The Commando actor kept it effortlessly stylish and looked super cool. Nandita made heads turn in an all-white dress. She kept her hair loose and looked every inch beautiful. Indeed, Vidyut and Nandita make for a stylish couple. For those who are unaware, Vidyut had celebrated his birthday with Nandita in Egypt last year and shared a glimpse of it with his fans on Instagram.

Take a look here:

Vidyut had popped the question to Nandita Mahtani on September 01, 2021 in an extremely adorable way or more like ‘Commando way’. In the pictures they were seen rock-climbing in an army camp. They also had visited the Taj Mahal in Agra at the time of their engagement to celebrate the occasion.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in the movie Khuda Haafiz Chapter II. It is directed by Faruk Kabir and is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The movie also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi.

