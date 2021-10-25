PICS: Yami Gautam wears bangles with joggers as she is spotted with hubby Aditya Dhar at the airport

Trust the paparazzi in the tinsel town of Bollywood to spot celebrities everywhere. From gyms and airports to posh restaurants and recording studios, the shutterbugs pap celebrities at every location of the city. Speaking of which, a few moments back today, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam was papped with husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar as they arrived at the city’s airport. The couple could be seen rocking the comfortable and casual airport look with ease and panache. But what stole the limelight were Yami’s bangles.

Today, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were spotted at the airport arrivals in Mumbai. Both husband and wife donned casual looks that are stylish, yet comfortable to travel in. Yami was seen donning a cropped black sweatshirt with a graphic print on it. She teamed it up with a pair of black joggers and grey and orange sneakers. Yami also wore a pair of black sunglasses and a mouth mask. However, the highlight of her whole look was the red bangles she wore in both her hands. Aditya, on the other hand, was seen in a blue hooded sweatshirt, black joggers, and a pair of black and white sneakers. He had a mouth mask on too.

Take a look:

Just yesterday, Yami dropped a fabulous picture of her Karwa Chauth look on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Vicky Donor actress treated fans to a glimpse of her traditional avatar in a red and golden Banarasi saree. This was Yami’s first Karwa Chauth after she tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in June this year.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will be soon seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s investigative drama, Lost.

