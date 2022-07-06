Pooja Hegde gives cues to nail a casual look in an orange jacket & denim as she is clicked in Mumbai

Pooja Hegde is a frequent visitor to Mumbai these days. Once again the Radhe Shyam actress was spotted in the maximum city today, wearing an orange jacket paired with black denim. As per usual, the fashionista carried this casual ensemble with panache and grace. The stunner keeps on traveling to Mumbai for working on her Bollywood projects. She has signed two upcoming films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh.

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde treated the fans with a set of gorgeous Instagram photographs in an embellished pink Anarkali. The fans were smitten after seeing the Beast star in the desi avatar. Additionally, the trendsetter made heads turn with her chic attires during the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, the Acharya actress has a couple of promising projects for 2022. Right now, she is shooting for her upcoming Hindi flick alongside Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from these two, the flick will also star Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in key roles Meanwhile, reports suggested that the team had filmed at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle in Mumbai for a 10-day schedule. Two big sets were built for the shoot. Our sources further revealed, "One of the sets is that of a metro station. The first scene was filmed in this setup. Shooting at a real metro station was not feasible due to crowd management problems, so the makers chose to erect a huge set instead."

Her other projects include SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu and Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda.

