Pooja Hegde to romance KGF star Yash in filmmaker Narthan's next? Find Out

Pooja Hegde is constantly expanding her horizons by signing movies across industries. According to the latest reports, the Radhe Shyam actress will soon be making her Sandalwood debut opposite KGF star Yash.

Yes, you heard it right. Reports suggest that Pooja Hegde was approached by the makers of Narthan's yet-to-be-titled movie. The filmmaker earlier directed 2017 critically acclaimed Kannada drama Mufti, starring Shivaraj Kumar and Srimurali as the leads. If all goes well, Pooja Hegde and Yash will be sharing the screen for the first time. Other details about the film are currently under wrap.

Although we still await official confirmation, it is believed that the Acharya actress is keen on working with Rocky Bhai and can soon sign the dotted line.

Yash has effectively established his status as the most bankable star in the Kannada film industry with his last release, KGF: Chapter 2, and the movie buffs are eager to see what he has in store for them next.

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde has several promising projects in the pipeline right now. She has been roped in as the heroine for Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Jana Gana Mana, with Vijay Deverakonda as the protagonist. The Pan-India film will see the Liger actor in the role of an army officer. For the announcement launch event of his next, Vijay Deverakonda made a grand entry in the chopper as an army officer. This much-anticipated drama is slated to be out in cinema halls on 3rd August 2023.

Pooja Hegde also has Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28 in her kitty. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film will mark the Beast star's second collaboration with the superstar, after Maharshi. She had collaborated with the filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the 2018 flick Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The star is also a part of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh gives cues on how to dress & glam up for wedding season in a peach ethnic suit; PICS