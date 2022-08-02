Prabhas to attend the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan & Rashmika Mandanna's Sita Ramam as Chief Guest

As Dulquer Salmaan's much-discussed romantic entertainer Sita Ramam is all set to release in theatres on the 5th of August this year, the makers are planning a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad tomorrow. The newest update about the event is that Adipurush actor Prabhas will be the Chief Guest for the bash. It's been a long time since the Radhe Shyam star attended a film gathering and hence, the fans will keep a keen eye on him tomorrow.

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, DQ will be seen as Lieutenant Ramam in his next. Sita Ramam narrates the love sage of an orphan army officer (Dulquer Salmaan), who gets a letter from a girl named Sita (Mrunal Thakur). Their romantic conversations come to a sudden end as Ram is posted in Kashmir during the war. Although he writes a letter to his ladylove, it does not reach her. After two decades go by without any interaction, Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna) decides to finally deliver this letter to Sita. However, both of them prove very difficult to find.

Check out the post below:

Hanu Raghavapudi directed this drama set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. Financed by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, PS Vinod on board the team as the cinematographer.

In the meantime, Prabhas is presently working on Project K alongside Deepika Padukone. This Nag Ashwin's directorial is also being financed by Vyjayanthi Movies. In addition to this, the producers are also believed to be on healthy terms with Prabhas, and hence the Baahubali star immediately agreed to be a part of the event.

