Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns the airport look like a boss in breezy blue pantsuit and we can’t stop staring

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her way back to Mumbai on Thursday. Our desi girl was snapped at the airport in a chic look that made heads turn. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star who has managed to leave a global footprint with her talent and cool attitude, Jonas comes to mind. Lovingly called ‘desi girl,’ Priyanka has won hearts across the globe with her performances in Hollywood films and is already among the top actresses in Bollywood. Even her style is the talk of the town every time she steps out. After spending time with Nick Jonas on tours and attending Danielle Jonas & Kevin Jonas’ anniversary bash, Priyanka made her way back to Mumbai this afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, Priyanka landed on Mumbai airport and as she came out to head home, one couldn’t take their eyes off the desi girl. In the photos, PeeCee is seen clad in a breezy blue pantsuit with white heels. To round off her look, Priyanka added a pair of cool black sunglasses. Her hair was straightened and left open. As she strutted down the airport exit, paps surrounded her and captured her in the frame. Priyanka also smiled and posed for photos as she made her way back to hometown.

A day back, Priyanka announced her association with Nick Jonas & Jonas Brothers’ next song, What A Man Gotta Do and a poster featuring our desi girl and hubby was shared on social media. Fans can’t stop raving about the adorable chemistry on the poster of the song.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently announced a series with Russo Brothers co-starring Richard Madden. Apart from this, Priyanka and Nick are producing a series based on sangeet. In Bollywood, Priyanka’s last film was Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink that starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim as well. The film received great reviews and also got a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

