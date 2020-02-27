Priyanka Chopra’s orange turtleneck perfectly complements Nick Jonas’ hoodie as they stylishly take over NYC

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas stepped out in New York and were caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Priyanka painted a pretty picture while Nick opted for a casual look. However, the couple set the streets of NYC on fire with their complementing OOTD. Check it out.

A couple that has been the talk of the town over the past few days is Jonas and Nick Jonas. After having spent a few days in Mumbai, Priyanka made her way back to the US and joined Nick Jonas before the premiere of his stint as a coach on The Voice. Recently, a video was shared by Nick a day back when The Voice had premiered in which Priyanka was buzzing with excitement to see her hubby’s debut on the singing reality show.

Now, Priyanka and Nick were papped in NYC when they stepped out together. Well, as always, the duo never fails to leave their fans impressed with their contrasting yet complementing style. In the photos, Mrs Jonas is seen clad in an orange turtleneck sweater with white loose-fitted pants. Priyanka added a matching pair of heels and a black beanie cap with it. While her whole look was chic and casual at the same time, Priyanka upped the ante by adding a pair of sunglasses. What caught our attention was her black bag and a Fendi jacket and we loved Priyanka's OOTD.

On the other hand, Nick opted for a casual yet comfy OOTD. In the photos, he is seen clad in a grey hoodie with black track pants and white sneakers. However, the orange cap of his hoodie perfectly complemented wife Priyanka’s turtleneck pullover and we couldn’t help but notice how NickYanka took over the streets of NYC with their style.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently in India for an event where she took over the ramp and showed us all that she is the ultimate fashionista. On the work front, while Nick recently completed Jonas Brothers’ tour and took over the reins of being a coach on The Voice, Priyanka recently announced her association with a series titled Citadel with The Russo Brothers which will also star Richard Madden. Apart from this, there are reports that Priyanka will also star in a biopic based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela. However, the actress is yet to comment on it.

