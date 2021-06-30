  1. Home
Raj Kaushal Funeral: Ronit Roy consoles Mandira Bedi as Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri & others bid adieu

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal left for his heavenly abode on June 30, 2021. Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Sameer Soni, Rohit Roy and others came to pay last respects to late producer.
254078 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 11:42 pm
Wednesday began on a heartbreaking note for Mandira Bedi and her family as her husband, Raj Kaushal passed away reportedly after suffering a sudden heart attack. The producer's sudden demise was confirmed by Director Onir on Twitter, who worked with him on My Brother Nikhil. As soon as the news broke, Mandira's friends, colleagues and family members came to pay their last respects to the late producer. Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Apurva Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi and others arrived to bid adieu to their friend. 

Mandira Bedi was seen in a distraught state in one of the photos as she was consoled by friend Ronit Roy and others present at the funeral. Ashish Chowdhry was also seen in the photos in a heartbroken state as he arrived to pay his last respects to his late friend. Shilpa Saklani, Sameer Soni, Huma Qureshi also were seen arriving to bid adieu to the My Brother Nikhil's producer. The mortal remains of the late producer were being taken to the funeral site. Mandira Bedi was being consoled by her close friends including Apurva, Ronit and others. 

Mandira Bedi's friends pay last respects to the late producer:

Many of Mandira's close friends took to social media to share condolence messages. Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra and others took to social media to remember Raj and memories associated with him. Mandira and Raj were in the headlines last year as they welcomed a new family member. The couple adopted a little girl in 2020 and made the announcement on social media. Mandira and Raj tied the knot on February 14, 1999. The late filmmaker is survived by his wife Mandira, son Veer and daughter Tara. 

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Everybody came in salwar. This lady is in jeans … wow . No respect to the departed and the traditions!

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Mandira, God bless you with strength and peace. Just such a sad time.

Anonymous 24 hours ago

May god shower peace and patience to the family. have anyone noticed...mandira wearing two watches. One of the watches must be her husband's. So sad really..

Anonymous 24 hours ago

What the heck is she wearing … no respect for the departed.

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Shame on you…. You pathetic idiot

Anonymous 24 hours ago

I can't believe these comments on what Mandira is wearing. What is wrong with you people?! Her body, her grief, her house, her clothes... she can wear whatever she likes.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Its 2021 and people are still commenting on dress of a grieving wife. Pathetic

Anonymous 1 day ago

so what if she is wearing jeans or a skirt does it matter?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Mandira has been on my mind since morning. To lose your partner at 49 is terrible. They had been married for 22 years. It’s terrible to see her cry like that.. May our partners live up till 100!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Who is this s**tty person posting the same comment again and again? How is jeans and a shirt bad for a funeral?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Why anyone can’t see tears in her eyes? Is dress matters more than tears?

Anonymous 1 day ago

This is truly heartbreaking

Anonymous 1 day ago

Sad, sad news. May God be with them.

Anonymous 1 day ago

RIP Raj kaushal

Anonymous 1 day ago

So sad

Anonymous 1 day ago

Wedding ring off already and pants at her husbands funeral. Yikes.

Anonymous 1 day ago

stupid idiot how do u know how she is feeling in her heart people like u jump to negative conclusions and spread gossip maybe she is not in her straight mind to dress how u prefer so keep ur trap shut in the future

Anonymous 1 day ago

You are a pathetic piece of sh*t for having the nerve to comment like this. Can’t you see how devastated the lady looks for losing her husband????

Anonymous 1 day ago

May His soul rest in eternal peace ..Strength peace light love to family friends fans admirers and all near dear loved ones ...God bless everyone

Anonymous 1 day ago

Wow. his wifes dress code is unbelievable!!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Your ridiculous comment is unbelievable...for a someone that is not concerned with you...u r passing judgement on a grieving wife! How ridiculous are you?

Anonymous 1 day ago

I dnt understand why his wife is dressed in jeans.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Is there a dress code for sadness? N where is that mentioned let us know ..so we can look it up

Anonymous 1 day ago

What is Mandira wearing. I mean ger husband just died and shes wearing jeans at his funeral.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes , out of respect for the departed , one should dress appropriately.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Firstly, this is not his funeral. He just passed away today. Secondly, why do you need to judge her dress code when the devastation and grief is so visible?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Its a shock for her , in that state as per u she should go n dressup in those white kurta pyjama . Who thinks of the dress code when ur loved one has just gone. May be u will for sure

Anonymous 1 day ago

Is there a dress code for sadness?