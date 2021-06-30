Raj Kaushal Funeral: Ronit Roy consoles Mandira Bedi as Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri & others bid adieu

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal left for his heavenly abode on June 30, 2021. Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Sameer Soni, Rohit Roy and others came to pay last respects to late producer.

Wednesday began on a heartbreaking note for Mandira Bedi and her family as her husband, Raj Kaushal passed away reportedly after suffering a sudden heart attack. The producer's sudden demise was confirmed by Director Onir on Twitter, who worked with him on My Brother Nikhil. As soon as the news broke, Mandira's friends, colleagues and family members came to pay their last respects to the late producer. Ashish Chowdhry, , Sameer Soni, Apurva Agnihotri, and others arrived to bid adieu to their friend.

Mandira Bedi was seen in a distraught state in one of the photos as she was consoled by friend Ronit Roy and others present at the funeral. Ashish Chowdhry was also seen in the photos in a heartbroken state as he arrived to pay his last respects to his late friend. Shilpa Saklani, Sameer Soni, Huma Qureshi also were seen arriving to bid adieu to the My Brother Nikhil's producer. The mortal remains of the late producer were being taken to the funeral site. Mandira Bedi was being consoled by her close friends including Apurva, Ronit and others.

Mandira Bedi's friends pay last respects to the late producer:

Many of Mandira's close friends took to social media to share condolence messages. Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra and others took to social media to remember Raj and memories associated with him. Mandira and Raj were in the headlines last year as they welcomed a new family member. The couple adopted a little girl in 2020 and made the announcement on social media. Mandira and Raj tied the knot on February 14, 1999. The late filmmaker is survived by his wife Mandira, son Veer and daughter Tara.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

