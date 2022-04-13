Raj Kundra dons a full face mask to hide his face from cameras at Mumbai airport; PICS

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has kept a low profile for months now. Today, at Mumbai airport, paps spotted Raj Kundra. He was seen at the city airport covering his face completely with his hoodie and a full face mask. To note, this is not the first time he was seen hiding from the cameras. Earlier too, he grabbed everyone’s attention when he stepped out with his wife Shilpa Shetty and kids to watch the Hollywood film The Batman. They were not alone but accompanied by Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Shilpa’s mom to the theatre.

Now, in the latest pictures, one can see Raj Kundra wearing a red sweatshirt with a hoodie attached. He paired it with white bottoms. His sweatshirt was completely zipped and he covered his head with the hoodie. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the paparazzi spotted the businessman at the airport. The actor was in a haste and did not stop to pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Raj Kundra grabbed eyeballs last year after his name came into the light in an alleged case.

Meanwhile, Raj’s wife Shilpa Shetty is often spotted in and around the city. The actress recently announced the release of her upcoming film Sukhee. Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi and produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment.

