Raj Kundra wears yet another quirky outfit to cover his face as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman has been low-key for the past couple of months. These days, Raj Kundra seems to have adopted a signature full face mask to hide from the cameras and paps. Just two days ago he opted for a full covering for his face completely with his hoodie and a full face mask. To note, Raj has been hiding from the cameras for quite a while now. Now today, we saw Raj in a similar attire yet again.

Raj wore a white hoodie with dark blue jeans as he strode out of the airport. The hoodie was zipped up to the top. He completed the look with black sneakers. Raj's face was covered with a quirky mask and let us tell you, it did its job quite well. The look was quite perfect for an airport look and of course, had a unique element to it as well. While the paps assembled around him and clicked his pictures, the businessman did not stop to pose for the shutterbugs and walked out in haste. Raj Kundra grabbed eyeballs last year after his name came into the light in an alleged case.

Take a look at the pics: