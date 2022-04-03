Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani walk hand-in-hand as they get clicked on dinner date; PICS

The paparazzi had a busy Sunday as they clicked several celebrities in and around the city. Amidst the hustle-bustle of the showbiz world, one of the popular couples, Rakul Preet Singh, and producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani were spotted spending some quality time together in the city. The couple arrived together at a lavish cafe hand-in-hand and as always won paps’ hearts with their chemistry. It was only recently when Rakul confirmed her relationship with Jackky and left her fans in a frenzy.

Today, in the photographs, Rakul Preet grabbed all the eyeballs. The actress was seen dressed in her casual best. She donned a sky blue sweatshirt teamed up with loose denim jeans. She accessorised her look with a smartwatch and sealed her outfit with comfortable white sneakers. Coming to Rakul’s beau Jackky Bhagnani, the producer looked absolutely handsome as he choose comfort over style. He was seen donning an orange hoodie with denim and teamed it up with sports shoes. Although the actors were in haste, they were kind enough to smile at the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently basking in the success of her recently released Hindi film Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Rakul will next star in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil film Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan as the lead. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Runway 34, with Amitabh Bachchan and actor-director Ajay Devgn. Apart from these, she also has Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

