Rakul Preet Singh spends quality time on dinner date with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani; See PICS

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been the talk of the town ever since the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress confessed her love for him. Back in October last year, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a loved-up picture with Jackky confirming her relationship. Rakul even termed the relationship a ‘great phase’ in her life. The couple is often seen together in and around the city, and today once again the paparazzi spotted the duo on a dinner outing.

The lovebirds were seen outside a restaurant post their dinner date. Rakul was seen donning a black top and blue denim with a suede brown jacket over it. The actress tied her hair in a bun and completed her look by adding some comfy black sneakers. Meanwhile, Jackky was spotted in all-black attire with white sports shoes. The couple was seen taking proper precautions as they kept their masks on. They even individually posed for the shutterbugs post their meal.

Take a look:

Recently in an interview with a radio host, Rakul Preet Singh shared she and Jackky both are very similar personalities and they both prioritise their work in a similar way. She also shared that both of them are family-oriented people. “We both love working out and eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on,” said Rakul.

She even confessed during the interview, “We have been dating for a while, it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it. But it’s a great phase. Every time, I used to say ‘I’m single’ in all those interviews. Now it’s a good phase.”

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it simple in a green chikankari set as she gets papped with mo