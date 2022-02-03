Ramesh Deo Passes Away: Ashutosh Gowariker, Raza Murad pay their last respects to veteran actor; PICS

In what came as the most unfortunate news, veteran actor Ramesh Deo breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 93. According to media reports, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani hospital and wasn’t keeping well for a while now and had even undergone a bypass surgery of late. The media reports suggested that Ramesh Deo had passed away due to a heart attack. He has been survived by his actor-wife Seema Deo as well as sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. The news had sent down a wave of grief and shock across the industry.

For the uninitiated, Ramesh Deo is known for his roles in several Marathi and Bollywood movies like Anand, Khilona, Mere Apne, Jeevan Mrityu, Jolly LLB and was last seen in Ghayal Once Again. As per the recent update, Ramesh Deo’s last rites are being taking place in Mumbai’s Vile Parle cremation ground near Pawan Hans terminal. Celebs like Ashutosh Gowariker and Raza Murad among others were seen making their way to their way to the crematorium to pay their last respects to Ramesh Deo and stood by the late actor’s family in this time of grief.

Earlier, talking about Ramesh Deo’s demise, his son Ajinkya told The Indian Express, “My father was not keeping well for the last a few days. He was experiencing breathlessness on Wednesday morning. So, we admitted him to the hospital and he passed away in the evening due to a heart attack”.