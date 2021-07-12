Ranbir Kapoor aces a casual look in a beanie, matching grey mask and tee for a clinic visit; PHOTOS

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he left his clinic on Monday. The Shamshera star greeted paparazzi warmly from a distance amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Actor has been keeping up with his appearances in the city and after a fun weekend with family, the actor was snapped at his clinic on Monday. The Brahmastra star seems to be keeping up with all COVID 19 precautions strictly as he was snapped with his mask on and whilst following social distancing norms. Ranbir was recently in the news due to his Sunday football photos where he was seen sporting an Argentina jersey. He even posed for paps especially as he flaunted his love for Lionel Messi by wearing a Jersey of his team.

On Monday, as he came out of his clinic, Ranbir was seen opting for a casual look. He is seen clad in a grey tee with a matching mask and distressed blue jeans. He is also seen sporting a black beanie with his look. The actor is seen making his way to the car when the paparazzi caught him in the frame. He waved to them from a distance and posed for photos. The actor is seen showing a victory sign as well as a thumbs up while posing.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has his hands full with back to back films. He has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor that has been shot and is lined up for release. On the other hand, his film, Brahmastra with is in the final leg of the shoot. Reportedly, an international schedule is on the cards. Besides this, he also has Sandeep Reddy's Animal with Anil Kapoor, lined up. He also has shot for a portion of Luv Ranjan's film with , Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×