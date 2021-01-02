Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return to Mumbai with Ayan Mukerji & their families after New Year getaway; PHOTOS

After a fun trip to Ranthambore, Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor are back in the bay with Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Ayan Mukerji. The couple celebrated the New Year 2021 at Ranthambore and were joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

After successfully ringing in the New Year with families, and have made their way back to Mumbai today. The couple was spotted arriving with , Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji at the private airport. While fans are still trying to get over their photos from their Ranthambore jungle Safari, Ranbir and Alia have returned to Mumbai. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family were with Ranbir and Alia, they were nowhere to be seen today at the airport.

In the photos, while coming out from the private airport, Ranbir is seen with Alia. He is seen walking towards his car in a grey tee with blue jeans and a cap. The Sanju actor is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Alia is seen clad in a black puffer jacket with matching pants. The actress is seen walking out with Ranbir from the airport and heading to her car. Ayan too is seen covered in warm clothes as he returned to Mumbai with Ranbir and Alia.

Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan also kept it casual as they made their way back to Mumbai after having spent fun times together in Ranthambore. All through their trip, Neetu, Soni, Shaheen kept sharing photos with Alia on social media.

Prior to Ranbir, Alia and their families, and returned to Mumbai from Ranthambore. They too were seen making their way out from the private airport. Deepika and Ranveer were also vacationing at the same place as Ranbir and Alia. Deepika's parents and sister had flown to Ranthambore for the trip. Photos of Ranbir, Alia, Deepika and Ranveer posing with fans are doing rounds on the internet.

