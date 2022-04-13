Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding: Street in front of Vastu looks dreamy with strings of fairy lights

Throughout the day, photographs of guests arriving for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities kept doing rounds online. Now, pictures of the Vastu building completely decked up for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding have surfaced. For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reside at Vastu. Not only their house but the entire street in front of Vastu has been lit up with fairy lights. The entry gate of Ranbir-Alia's building was also decorated with lights. The wedding is all set to take place tomorrow.

As per the latest reports in a news portal, Ranbir Kapoor's side is likely to have a baraat procession between Vastu and Krishna Raj Bungalow on the wedding day. Reportedly, it will start from Krishna Raj Bungalow and end at Vastu. Just a while back, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima and mother Neetu Kapoor put the speculations to rest as they confirmed Ranbir and Alia's wedding date, i.e. April 14. This happened after Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi ceremony today. They even declared their love for the new member of their family. In a video, Riddhima and Neetu could be seen calling Alia Bhatt 'best'. Riddhima even goes on to call her 'cute.'

To note, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding rituals will reportedly begin at 9 am tomorrow with Haldi, followed by chooda ceremony. As per the latest reports in India Today, the couple's wedding will take place in the afternoon at around 3 pm. The lovebirds will be tying the knot in presence of their close friends and families. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, etc are likely to attend the wedding.

