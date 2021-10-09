Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up to take on the weekend after a dance session; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is a power house of talent and there are no second thoughts about it. He has won millions of hearts with his dapper looks and acting prowess and it is a treat to watch him on the silver screen. Interestingly, the actor is also known for his dedication and doesn’t mind walking the extra mile for his roles. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is once again making the headlines as he was papped in the city today.

In the pics, Ranbir was seen exuding charm in his gym wear. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress wore a grey coloured t-shirt which he had paired with a maroon coloured pyjamas paired with funky sneakers and a headband. Besides, Ranbir was also wearing a knee band as he walked out of the dance class. The actor looked all pumped up as he was seen walking towards his car. In fact, he had also shown the victory sigh while posing for the paps.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor pics post his dance session:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera which will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Besides, Ranbir also has two interesting projects in the kitty including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Vaani Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal with Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor in the lead which is likely to release on Dussehra next year.