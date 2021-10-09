Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up to take on the weekend after a dance session; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is a power house of talent and there are no second thoughts about it. He has won millions of hearts with his dapper looks and acting prowess and it is a treat to watch him on the silver screen. Interestingly, the actor is also known for his dedication and doesn’t mind walking the extra mile for his roles. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is once again making the headlines as he was papped in the city today.

In the pics, Ranbir was seen exuding charm in his gym wear. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress wore a grey coloured t-shirt which he had paired with a maroon coloured pyjamas paired with funky sneakers and a headband. Besides, Ranbir was also wearing a knee band as he walked out of the dance class. The actor looked all pumped up as he was seen walking towards his car. In fact, he had also shown the victory sigh while posing for the paps.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor pics post his dance session:

ranbir-papped-in-city-1.jpg
ranbir-papped-in-city-2.jpg
ranbir-papped-in-city-3.jpg
ranbir-papped-in-city-4.jpg
ranbir-papped-in-city-5.jpg

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera which will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Besides, Ranbir also has two interesting projects in the kitty including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Vaani Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal with Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor in the lead which is likely to release on Dussehra next year.

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : wow the best hes looking so good
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : bots hav been calling him since 6-7 years lol
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : lion
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : (k) cat only
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : pr is disgusting
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : KJO buys my prizes. I'm Bollywood's first nepotism. Now I'm old and a little flop.
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : please positive comments for a fat star of nepotism and best favoritism.
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : ago 10 -15 years yes,but now is old
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : old very old
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : lol
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : best flop
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : boring nepo
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : nepotism and favoritism
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : why is he so old ?
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Bollywood is very competative now watch out Ranbir and because of OTT now good actors are discovered.
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : rk is old and is the last on the list
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : you watchout for RK
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : yummy love you RK ....he lost weight after luv ranjan film . looking lit
REPLY 1 15 hours ago
Anonymous : is he upset, does AB upset that he is the last?
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : He is history.
REPLY 3 16 hours ago
Anonymous : DP emotional cheating is worse thn physical cheating
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : The charm left his face long time back.
REPLY 3 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Heartthrob of nepotism.The best flop ever.I buy awards!
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : hot af
REPLY 0 16 hours ago

