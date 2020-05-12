Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pay their respects at the 13th prayer meet of late father Rishi Kapoor

Today, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others attended the 13th prayer meet of late actor Rishi Kapoor

breathed his last on April 30, 2020 as he succumbed to cancer at a hospital in Mumbai. Post his demise, the Kapoor family released an official statement confirming his death and also stating that during his last few hours, Rishi Kapoor was cheerful. Post his demise, Bollywood actors took to social media to mourn the death of the actor and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of family members and friends were present at the last rites of the actor. Post that, a small prayer meet was held at the Kapoor residence which had don a turban while posing for a photo with mom , and today, at the 13th prayer meet of late actor Rishi Kapoor, we snapped Ranbir Kapoor, , Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and other family members.

A while ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to post a photo with late father as she folder her hands and posed for a photo along with Rishi's photo. In another photo, we can see Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor paying their last respects to their late father as Ranbir is seen folding his hands. As for daughter Riddhima, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t attend the last rites of her father as she didn’t get permission to fly down to Mumbai from Delhi, and therefore, she drove all the way to be with her family. Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, an emotional Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos of her father with the entire family. For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he, along with Neetu Kapoor, had travelled to New York for treatment. After almost a year of chemotherapy sessions, Rishi returned to Mumbai in September 2019, and a few months later, it was revealed that he was in remission. As reports suggest, Rishi’s cancer relapsed after he travelled to Delhi in February for a wedding.

During an interview, ’s father, Rakesh Roshan, revealed that when Chintu told him about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding, he advised him against it, however, he still went, and had a relapse there.

