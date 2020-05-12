Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pay their respects at the 13th prayer meet of late father Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 as he succumbed to cancer at a hospital in Mumbai. Post his demise, the Kapoor family released an official statement confirming his death and also stating that during his last few hours, Rishi Kapoor was cheerful. Post his demise, Bollywood actors took to social media to mourn the death of the actor and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of family members and friends were present at the last rites of the actor. Post that, a small prayer meet was held at the Kapoor residence which had Ranbir Kapoor don a turban while posing for a photo with mom Neetu Kapoor, and today, at the 13th prayer meet of late actor Rishi Kapoor, we snapped Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and other family members.
A while ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to post a photo with late father as she folder her hands and posed for a photo along with Rishi's photo. In another photo, we can see Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor paying their last respects to their late father as Ranbir is seen folding his hands. As for daughter Riddhima, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t attend the last rites of her father as she didn’t get permission to fly down to Mumbai from Delhi, and therefore, she drove all the way to be with her family. Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, an emotional Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos of her father with the entire family. For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he, along with Neetu Kapoor, had travelled to New York for treatment. After almost a year of chemotherapy sessions, Rishi returned to Mumbai in September 2019, and a few months later, it was revealed that he was in remission. As reports suggest, Rishi’s cancer relapsed after he travelled to Delhi in February for a wedding.
During an interview, Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, revealed that when Chintu told him about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding, he advised him against it, however, he still went, and had a relapse there.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Alia is not fit for Ranbir
Anonymous 2 days ago
All quarantine effected comments . You can use your valuable time in some good work instead of commenting on this bulshit topic . He did everything for money not a patriotic hero. He passed away. So ho and work and enjoy the life. You are more important than these money figures .
Anonymous 2 days ago
Live and let live!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Guys learn to respect others privacy. It is called manners. May his soul rest in peace.
Anonymous 2 days ago
What is the meaning of privacy. Posting pictures on social platform. You must be kidding.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They have lost their parent, spare them. There is level of sensitivity in all humans which seems dead nowadays. Had she appeared in a slightly tacky state you would have condemned her looks, seek forgiveness from god and leave them alone if you cannot empathise with their loss! Only they understand the extent of their loss. Stop being so judgemental...
Anonymous 2 days ago
Nobody is the authority to dictate to anyone how they should be attired in funerals. Let these nobodies start minding their own business.
Anonymous 2 days ago
People get some life..... Who are we to say such things about anyone's lifestyle, work or family. Kindly mind ur own business. This shows how free we are to make comments and demean people. Everyone is responsible for their own deed n karma, trust me God won't punish you guys for anybody else's wrongs. And why cannot she have a hair cut or different colour, do u ask people and do things in life? All I can say is grow up and stop passing comments on others. Just because they are celebraties does not give u right to say stuff like this.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Are you trying to say that these stars are free to wrong others just because they have money??? Their bad deeds should be ignorant because they have contacts? Well in this case, I wouldn't like to spend my money in watching their movies.
Anonymous 3 days ago
New hair cut, changed hair color wow!! She shud hav some shame
Anonymous 3 days ago
Who are you to say her like thus her life her wish .
Anonymous 3 days ago
Who are you to say her like thus her life her wish .
Anonymous 3 days ago
Why does she have a fresh cut? After a death you don't cut your hair or nails according to Hindu rituals. Sons shave their heads on the 10th day. Yahaan toh sab gadbad hai, the daughter is acting like the son and the son is acting like the daughter driving in from his girlfriends house. The Kapoor's made such a mockery of Rishi ji's memory. Having Ayaan at the immersion, not having Rishi ji's brothers who are more important. What a weird family. Neetu is no doubt very concerned about Bhramastra.
Anonymous 3 days ago
u sound like you're from FLINSTONE era. (STONE AGE) wake up dummy
Anonymous 3 days ago
At least her makeup is minimal and appropriate unlike Ashwarya who wears OTT makeup and red lipstick for every occasion including funerals.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Ash foundation and lipstick are permanent. She has pigmented lips and forehead but what's ridhima's excuse? She got a new haircut
Anonymous 3 days ago
It is a bit weird they are sharing personal pictures but like I mentioned in a previous message, Rishi deserved a better farewell and everyone from the industry should have gathered around to celebrate his life. It is devastating for the family they weren't able to do that. He shouldn't be forgotten so easily...he gave his entire life to Bollywood. I can understand why they are sharing pictures but it does come across a little desperate.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Forget make up look at their clothes. Jeans n t shirts. Unbelievable
Anonymous 3 days ago
what's wrong with wearing comfortable clothes, may be that's what Rishi wanted. And it's good of Kapoores that they are sharing photos so that Rishi Kapoor's fan can see it.
Anonymous 3 days ago
good god really? did they have to send pics to viral? did they have to call paps for there prayer ceremony? really?
Anonymous 3 days ago
Good God...really?!
Anonymous 3 days ago
RIP Rishi sir. Bring a kat fan I loved your films like Namaste London and Jab tak hai Jaan. Even Kapoor and sons was awesome and I was waiting for you to see in the movie The intern. But Alas ! You went at a very wrong time.
Anonymous 3 days ago
And why must you go on judging others-her father died and surely she's more grieved than you . Whether or not she chooses to wear makeup is her concern. Learn to mind your own business.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Bulli***, y do u want to prove so much into their personal lives and u should also understand that they belong to the upper strata of society and are required to maintain their personality/looks in public under all circumstances
Anonymous 3 days ago
Bull***h, y do u
Anonymous 3 days ago
She is wearing make-up & fully done! Has coloured her hair black too. Reminds me of the time Aishwarya attended her dad’s funeral with a fully done up face. What’s wrong with these people? At least be “not glam/perfect” in these situations
Anonymous 3 days ago
It's thier life , what Ur problem .. did his dad taken any money for u... There nothing wrong to look good,
Anonymous 3 days ago
I don’t see any make up.
Anonymous 3 days ago
I don’t see any make up.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Rishi Kapoor died all of sudden .with her background am sure she must have people to take care of her grooming .so it's ok why the fuss
Anonymous 3 days ago
That's not make up its her natural face beauty she is very fair and yes she has already designed herself much before this..
Anonymous 3 days ago
These people feel that they are beyond everything and so they are free to do all bad deeds. No wonder their personal lives are so chaotic
Anonymous 3 days ago
Wearing no make-up will not bring him back...how is that relevant..what a stupid comment! She's already going through a difficult time leave her to mourn her father...if putting on alittle make-up helps her feel better who are you to judge her!
Anonymous 3 days ago
I am sure her dad wants her to live life as normally as she can. Who are you to judge. May be she is crying 24*7 but in order to look like a normal person she is wearing makeup. And what's wrong with wearing good clothes and makeup anyways?
Anonymous 3 days ago
If you knew about Aishwarya's culture, you would not be making this judgement. In some culture people mourn one's departure whereas in hers people celebrate the life that the departed lived. It is called perspective on death.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Seriously!! Let me guess you must be ugly n fat. Do me a favour and go stand infront of the mirror n ask if I'm going to hell or heaven. They just lost a dad...I bet you jealous you not a film star n pretty as her.
Anonymous 3 days ago
How low can you stoop as a human to judge someone’s physical appearance and how they choose to present themselves at a funeral...very pathetic.
Anonymous 3 days ago
What is wrong with wearing make up? Should a person stop living if someone in their family have passed away? Do you think RK sir will come back if his daughter did not wear makeup? They are celebrities, they have to maintain a standard. If they don’t people like you will pass on other smart comments!