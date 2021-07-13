Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor head to resume shooting for Luv Ranjan's next; PHOTOS

Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor also joined Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as they jetted out of the city. The stars headed to resume shooting for Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film.

Tuesday began on a work note for , as the duo headed to reportedly resume shooting for their film with director Luv Ranjan. Ranbir and Shraddha were also joined by Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor to head for the shooting of their romantic comedy that is yet to get a title. Earlier, at the beginning of 2021, Ranbir, Shraddha, Dimple and Boney had shot for the film in New Delhi. Now, once again, Ranbir, Shraddha were off to resume shooting.

In the photos, Shraddha is seen arriving with her dad Shakti Kapoor. However, he did not get out of the car. The actress is seen clad in a strappy maxi dress with colourful patches all over. She teamed it up with a chic army candy and a pair of heels. Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Shraddha kept her mask up and distance maintained from the paparazzi. She warmly greeted them and posed before heading inside. On the other hand, Ranbir too is seen making his way in a stylish all-black look. He is seen sporting a mask with a cap and carrying a backpack. The actor greeted the paps from a distance and left for his flight.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia also arrived at the airport to join Ranbir and Shraddha to head for the shoot. In the photos, Dimple is seen clad in a white shirt with pants and a mask. She is seen waving to paps from a distance. On the other hand, Boney is seen keeping it casual in a grey kurta-pyjama with shoes. The filmmaker will be acting in the film for the first time.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the film's release date was announced a while back. It is all set to release on Holi 2022 i.e March 18, 2022. The film is touted to be a romantic-comedy that is backed by Luv, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar.

