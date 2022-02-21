Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others return to bay after Luv Ranjan's wedding; PHOTOS

It was a busy weekend for Bollywood stars due to the weddings of celebs from the entertainment world. After Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, filmmaker Luv Ranjan also got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Agra. Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan were among those who attended the wedding in Agra. Now, on Monday, all of them were snapped returning to Mumbai after a fun-filled weekend. While photos from the wedding have been going viral, now, Ranbir, Arjun and others are back in the bay.

In the photos, Ranbir can be seen stepping out of the airport in a completely black look. The Shamshera star seemed in no mood for photos as he headed straight to his car. The actor is seen clad in a black tee with a matching cap and mask. He added a pair of sunglasses to complete his look. On the other hand, Arjun is seen clad in a black hoodie with jeans. The Ek Villain Returns actor is also seen sporting a mask and sunglasses. He was seen walking out with Dinesh Vijan. Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh smiled and posed for paps as they returned to Mumbai after the wedding.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan married Alisha Vaid in an intimate ceremony at a luxury resort in Agra. While photos of the couple are yet to be shared on social media, pictures of celebs at the wedding have been doing rounds on the internet. Apart from Ranbir, Arjun, Bhushan Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Bosco Martis, Kartik Aaryan also attended the wedding in Agra. Even Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were in attendance. Photos of the couple visiting the Taj Mahal on Sunday had gone viral on social media.

