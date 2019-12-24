Ranbir Kapoor covers his face from paps as he accompanies Alia Bhatt to Rani Mukerji’s house party; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped last night while heading to Rani Mukerji’s house for a party. The Brahmastra actor hid his face from paps while his ladylove was all smiles. Check out the photos.

One of the most talked about couple in B-Town is and . The duo is working on their much awaited film together, Brahmastra from quite some time. After shooting for a recent schedule in Varanasi, Ranbir and Alia were in Mumbai. Last night, Ranbir joined Alia to head for a house party at Rani Mukerji’s residence. Not just Ranbir and Alia, also was heading to Rani’s house for a party in the wee hours of the night.

However, while heading to the same, Alia and Ranbir were snapped by the paparazzi. What left everyone confused in the photos was Ranbir trying to cover his face from the paps. In the photos, Alia can be seen clad in a yellow printed floral dress as she heads to Rani’s house. She can be seen smiling at the paps. However, Ranbir seemed not to be in the mood for photos as he covered his face with his hand all the while.

(Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to come together for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra trilogy?)

A day back, Ranbir got injured while playing football on Sunday. He was snapped with a bruised lip post his game. The actor didn’t leave his fans disappointed and still took selfies with them. We wonder why Ranbir was in no mood for photos last night while heading to Rani’s place with Alia. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. As per recent report, Brahmastra might get delayed again from summer to Diwali 2020 as lot of VFX work of the same is pending. Produced by , Brahmastra will also have a cameo by .

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More