Ranbir Kapoor debuts a new beard look as he steps out of a meeting, fans say 'Animal ki taiyari shuru'; PICS

Whenever a popular Bollywood actor undergoes a makeover, their fans go berserk. Either they love or they don't and they make it pretty clear via Twitter and other social media platforms. Speaking of this, Ranbir Kapoor became the talk of the town on Friday as the Shamshera actor stepped out of a meeting a T-Series in a new beard look. Ranbir, who was last snapped without a beard, seemed to have opted to grow it out and this time, his look in the photos has impressed fans. Many speculated that the actor had begun prepping for Animal.

After a meeting at the T-Series office, Ranbir stepped out in style and the paps captured the handsome star in the frame. In the photos, Ranbir is seen greeting the paps as he was about to get into his car. He is seen interacting with them from a distance amid the pandemic. Ranbir is seen sporting a rugged beard look in the photos. With a casual OOTD, the Shamshera star added a cool pair of sunglasses. Before heading home, he posed for a few pictures for the paps.

See Ranbir Kapoor's new beard look in photos:

Soon the photos surfaced on social media and his fans began expressing their take on Ranbir's new look. A fan wrote, "ANIMAL ki taiyari shuru #RanbirKapoor #ParineetiChopra". Another fan wrote, "Pure gangster look." Another wrote, "@imvangasandeep Sir, it's all on you, please keep this type of look in #Animal." Some even tagged his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and called her 'lucky' as they dubbed his new look 'insanely hot.'

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Recently, the release date of the film was announced in an intriguing video featuring all of them. It is slated to release on July 22, 2022. Besides this, Ranbir will be seen with Alia in Brahmastra. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor that will release on Holi 2023.

