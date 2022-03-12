Ranbir Kapoor does casuals right with a bandana and mask for his dance class; PHOTOS

Saturday began on an active note for Ranbir Kapoor as the superstar stepped out to attend his dance class. The Shamshera actor often makes a statement with his cool and casual looks and once again, on the weekend, Ranbir reminded everyone to don casuals in the right way. Ranbir was snapped by the paparazzi outside his dance class when he was surrounded by a huge crowd. Owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the actor completely covered his face with a mask.

In the photos, we can see Ranbir struggling to get out of his car due to the crowd all around him. However, despite it, the Shamshera actor acknowledged the paps and posed for them from a distance. He is seen sporting casuals in the photo. With a black tee, a checkered shirt and jeans, Ranbir added cool sneakers, a bandana and sunglasses. He is seen sporting a mask as he stepped out for his dance class. The actor once again made a statement with his casual look.

See Ranbir Kapoor's casual look:

Recently, Ranbir left netizens gushing over his beard look as he stepped out of a meeting at the T-Series office. Ranbir was seen rocking a denim look with his beard and it left many wondering if he has kicked off prepping for his next film, Animal. The film will star Ranbir in the lead with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. It is to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Besides this, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It will release on July 22. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchahn. It will release on September 9, 2022.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor turns protective for girlfriend Alia Bhatt, holds her outside a restaurant; PICS