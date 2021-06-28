Ranbir Kapoor masks up with beanie as he visits a clinic; Tara Sutaria keeps it trendy as she steps out; PICS

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were snapped in the city on Monday. While Ranbir kept it casual while following COVID 19 protocols, Tara was seen opting for a stylish OOTD.

Monday seems to have been a busy day in Btown as many celebs were seen heading out in the city. With the restrictions being eased off amid the drop in COVID 19 cases, the city of Mumbai is back on its feet again. Among the stars who stepped out, Brahmastra star and Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria were papped when they headed out separately in the city. While Ranbir was snapped by the paps when he was visiting the clinic in the city, Tara was caught in the frame when she stepped out for some work in the city.

In the photos, first, Ranbir is seen stepping out of his car to head inside his clinic. The Sanju actor kept it completely casual in a white oversized tee with black pants and matching sneakers. Kapoor completely covered his face, with the exception of eyes, with a scarf. He is also seen sporting a black beanie. The Brahmastra actor seemed to be in a hurry as he headed inside the clinic and didn't stop for photos. The paps clicked him from a distance as he went on his way.

On the other hand, Tara is seen clad in an animal print tank top with blue denim jeans. The star teamed up a black bag and matching with her chic and trendy look. Tara smiled and obliged the paparazzi with photos. The paps kept their distance while the Marjaavaan star posed for them when she stepped out. She is also seen waving to the paps as she smiled at them in the photos.

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently was in the headlines when he and were snapped at 's birthday bash in the city. On the work front, he and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra. Besides this, he will be seen in Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

Tara, on the other hand, has Tadap with Ahan Shetty and Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and .

