Ranbir Kapoor masks up, maintains distance amid COVID 19 surge as he waves to paps post a clinic visit; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped in the city as he stepped out to visit his clinic. The Brahmastra star continued to follow COVID 19 protocols even as the paparazzi caught him in the frame.

Actor , who recently recovered from COVID 19, is ensuring to follow all protocols amid the surge in cases in the state. The actor was snapped on Friday afternoon as he stepped out to visit his clinic. On Thursday too, Ranbir was seen making a stopover to visit his clinic with mom . Today, as he stepped out, Ranbir ensured that he followed all COVID 19 protocols amid the surge in cases in the nation and kept his distance from the paparazzi.

In the photos, Ranbir was seen getting out of a building and heading straight to his car. The Brahmastra star heard the voices of the paps and stopped for a second to pose from a distance. He is seen waving to the paps, showing a 'victory' sign, and then heading home. In the pictures, Ranbir is seen sporting a casual and cool look in a black shirt with jeans and a matching cap. The actor is seen sporting a camouflage army green mask.

As he waved to the paps, Ranbir followed the protocols and headed home. Yesterday, when the actor was snapped outside his clinic, he asked the paparazzi about their 'lockdown' and expressed concern.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra with . Alia too recently recovered from COVID 19 and is all set to report back to work. Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with , Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. He also will be seen in Animal with Anil Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor asks paps 'Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai?' as he drops by a clinic with mom Neetu Kapoor; WATCH

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×