Ranbir Kapoor opts for comfy outfit as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is a total heartthrob and class apart. The 39-year-old has gained a huge fan following ever since he entered the entertainment industry. As the actor has no social media presence, the only source for his pictures is public appearances for his fans and they wait for his photographs to get out in the public domain. Here’s good news for his fans as the paparazzi, just a while back, clicked him at the airport. The actor kept his style effortless and casual for the airport look.

In the photos, the Tamasha actor was seen wearing a grey co-ord set with a black cap. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, the actor was also sported wearing a mouth mask. He did acknowledge the paparazzi outside the airport. However, he did not stop by to pose for a few pictures and went straight up to his car. Ranbir’s charm was alluring and unforgettable. To note, the actor had made headlines a few days back for supporting his ladylove Alia Bhatt for her upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Take a look:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new home is almost ready. The Kapoors’ house Krishna Raj, which is located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra will be ready soon. It will be a 15-storey building. However, the first five floors of the residential tower will be kept for the Kapoors. According to our sources, Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in the new home.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will work together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The first part of the movie will release on September 09, 2022.

