Ranbir Kapoor opts for cool casuals as he steps out for Mr Lele song shoot with Vicky Kaushal; PHOTOS

It seems to be a working Saturday for as he was snapped at a studio in Mumbai where he was shooting for a special song for Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani starrer Mr Lele. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Mr Lele stars Vicky and Kiara along with Bhumi Pednekar. This week, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Ranbir will be joining Vicky and Kiara for a song shoot at Mehboob Studio and now, on Saturday, the Brahmastra actor was seen making his way to shoot.

In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a double-shaded checkered shirt with distressed blue jeans and light blue sneakers. Ranbir is seen sporting a light coloured beanie cap as he steps out of his car. Ranbir seemed in no mood for photos as he headed straight inside the studio for the shoot. Not just Ranbir, Vicky too was snapped at the same studio as he geared up for the shoot of the film. Vicky is seen clad in a grey tee with blue jeans and sneakers. He is also seen sporting a bandana and black mask as he headed to join Ranbir on sets of Mr Lele.

Take a look:

A trade source revealed to Pinkvilla this week that song will be shot at a studio in the city. The source said, "Karan and Shashank were keen to rope in Ranbir for the track. Ranbir is very close to Karan. Apart from acting in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Ranbir has acted in KJo's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It’s a peppy song in Mr Lele which will be shot at Mehboob Studios from Wednesday. Ranbir has been rehearsing for it there over the last few days. It’s a solo track and is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song is a catchy number which will see Ranbir gyrating to some massy grooves and styled by Manish Malhotra."

Earlier this week, Vicky and Kiara were also snapped with director Shashank Khaitan after their dance rehearsals. The duo looked all charged up for their film shoot as they were papped together in the city. Talking about Mr Lele, it was initially announced with . However, later Vicky Kaushal stepped in to play the lead and the shoot commenced earlier this year with him, Kiara and Bhumi. Mr Lele is being backed by Dharma Productions.

