Ranbir Kapoor papped with safety mask as he visits dad Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai hospital; See Pics

As Rishi Kapoor is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai, son Ranbir Kapoor gave him a visit lately and was spotted wearing a mask.

Veteran actor hasn’t been keeping well for quite some days now. While the actor was hospitalised in Delhi, he recently moved to Mumbai and is now getting cured in a hospital there. Lately, Rishi revealed that he was running a slight fever while the doctors also found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia and is being cured now. And as the Mulk star is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai, he was recently visited by son .

In the pictures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actor was papped outside the hospital and he was stepping out of his car. Ranbir was spotted wearing a blue full-sleeves t-shirt which he had paired with denims along with a cap and a pair of white sneakers. But what caught our attention was that the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor was seen wearing a safety mask as he made his way to the hospital. Looks like Ranbir is being cautious for his health given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s pics as he visits Rishi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir’s much talked about movie Brahmastra with lady love has finally got a release date and will be hitting the screens on December 4, 2020. The movie is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and in key roles. Besides, the superstar will also be seen in Yash Raj Films Shershah along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

