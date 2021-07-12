Ranbir Kapoor puts his love for Lionel Messi on display post the historic win at Sunday football game; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor along with other celebs from Bollywood was snapped on Sunday as he played Football. The Brahmastra star was clad in the Jersey of his favourite footballer Lionel Messi's team and even flaunted the logo after Argentina's historic win against Brazil.

For , Sundays are usually all about football as he heads to play the fellow celebrities for a good cause. This Sunday was no different, except that Ranbir's favourite footballer Lionel Messi had led his team to a historic win over Brazil at the Copa America tournament after a 28-year wait and hence, it was special for the Brahmastra. To express his love for Messi, it seems Ranbir donned the Argentina team's jersey and even posed for paps in a special way.

In the photos, Ranbir is seen heading to the football field to play with Dino Morea, Armaan Jain, Meezaan Jafri, Jim Sarbh and others. Before heading into the game, the Brahmastra actor posed for the paparazzi and put his love for Argentina and Lionel Messi on display. He is seen flaunting the logo of the team in one of the photos. The actor is seen wearing an Argentina Jersey with shorts and tights. He also is seen sporting a bandana and sneakers. It seemed, like the rest of the world, Ranbir too was happy for the football idol on his historic win.

Take a look at Ranbir’s photos:

Other stars who joined Ranbir on the field for a game of Sunday football included Dino Morea, Armaan Jain, Aparshakti Khurana, Vivaan Dsena, Jim Sarbh, Meezaan Jafri. In the photos, all can be seen heading to play the Sunday game.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the weekend, photos of Ranbir celebrating his mother 's extended birthday with family and friends surfaced on social media. They went viral as they featured Ranbir in a casual avatar with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Manish Malhotra and others. Alia was not a part of these photos physically. However, her photos with Neetu and family were hung as polaroids among the decorations to make her a part of it.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Net worth to family bonding, How they're on the way to being the next power couple

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×