Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor get papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office; Leave fans excited about their movie

Ranbir Kapoor is set to share the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled movie.

has been on a roll lately as the actor has become one of the most sought after stars in the industry. This is evident as RK has some of the most exciting projects in the pipeline. Amid these is his upcoming, yet to be titled project with director Luv Ranjan. According to media reports, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be sharing the screen space with and will mark their first collaboration together on the silver screen.

Needless to say, the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to begin. Recently, Ranbir, Shraddha were spotted outside Luv’s office. Interestingly, the movie will also feature Dimple Kapadia and she was also spotted outside the filmmaker’s office. In the pics, Ranbir was clicked sitting in a car wearing in a blue coloured checked shirt. On the other hand, Shraddha was seen wearing a black t-shirt and was seen wearing a mask in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s pics as they got papped outside Luv Ranjan’s office:

Apart from Luv Ranjan directorial, Ranbir is also working on Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which will also feature , Amitabh Bachchan and in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen in Yash Raj Films period action drama Shamshera wherein the Wake Up Sid actor will be seen as a dacoit. The movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in the lead.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

