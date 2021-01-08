Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor keep it stylish at airport as they head to kick off Luv Ranjan's film; PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are off to the capital city to shoot for Luv Ranjan's next. The duo was snapped at the airport as they headed out of Mumbai together to shoot for their highly-anticipated film.

After spending time with and family on holidays, joined today to head out to New Delhi to kick off their film with director Luv Ranjan. For quite some time, the film has been the talk of the town and after a long wait, the two are finally heading to kick off the shoot. The duo was caught in the frame at the airport on Friday as they arrived one by one and left for New Delhi.

In the photos, Shraddha is seen getting out of her car and heading straight for the airport gate. The Street Dancer 3D star is seen flaunting a cool and stylish airport look. Shraddha can be seen clad in a black tee with skinny fit blue denim and matching black boots. She added a cool red checkered jacket on top with a blue denim mask. Her hair was neatly plaited and she was carrying a black bag. However, it was her cool black hat that stole the show.

On the other hand, Ranbir is seen clad in a navy blue full-sleeved sweatshirt with a sleeveless jacket and blue denim jeans. He teamed it up with white sneakers and a cap. He is also seen sporting a black mask with a duffel bag in his hand. As he walked towards the gate, he engaged in conversation with the paparazzi.

Take a look at the photos:

#RanbirKapoor looks super cool in casual as we spotted him at Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/0QLR6oZe4z — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 8, 2021

Earlier, this morning, Shraddha shared cute photos with her pet dog, Shyloh as she bid it goodbye before leaving for shoot. The actress will be shooting with Ranbir for Luv Ranjan's film. Besides this, Shraddha also has Nikhil Dwivedi's film where she will be seen playing the shape-shifting serpent. On the other hand, Ranbir recently announced his film, Animal with Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The film's teaser announcement in Ranbir's voice left fans excited. He will kick off Animal shoot with Anil Kapoor, in the mid of 2021.

