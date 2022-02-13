Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Luv Ranjan and his fiance at Manish Malhotra’s residence; PICS

On Saturday late evening, the paparazzi spotted Bollywoood’s famous actor Ranbir Kapoor along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan at Manish Malhotra’s residence. Luv was accompanied by his fiance at the well-known designer’s home. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the paps saw the couple and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actor together. Later, paps also spotted Nushrratt Bharuccha at the same spot. In the photographs, Ranbir Kapoor was seen waving at the paps from his car, while Luv Ranjan and his fiance were spotted just outside Manish's apartment. For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com. The film’s shoot will likely be resumed after the director’s intimate wedding with his girlfriend.

Previously, a source close to Ranjan exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Luv Ranjan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20th. It's going to be a destination wedding with family & close friends. Wedding festivities will begin from 18th February. The groom & bride are busy with their wedding preps. Last week, the couple visited Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra and finalized their wedding outfits." The director has taken the decision to get married this month as there’s a drop in COVID-19 around the country. However, our source tells us that the wedding will not taking place in Mumbai and the destination is still kept under wraps.

Take a look:

In terms of work, the director will get back to the shooting in Delhi and Mumbai in March. In mid-2022, Luv Ranjan and his team will reportedly fly to Spain for the rom-com’s final schedule. Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, apart from Luv Ranjan’s untitled rom-com, the actor has Brahmastra. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theatres on September 09, 2022.

