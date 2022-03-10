Ranbir Kapoor turns protective for girlfriend Alia Bhatt, holds her outside a restaurant; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in the tinsel town. The star couple is soon going to create the magic onscreen with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. They never shy away from expressing love for each other and even, Alia’s social media is also full of his main man’s pictures. They enjoy a massive fan following and fans wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain. Just a while back, Alia and Ranbir were spotted by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Bandra. And, mind it, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor turned protective for his ladylove as they got papped.

In the photos, Alia can be seen wearing a white outfit. She kept her makeup neutral for her date and left her tresses open. She also carried a denim jacket along. On the other hand, Ranbir wore a blue shirt and white trousers, twinning with his girlfriend. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras. But by looking at them, it won’t be wrong in saying that love is in the air and is quite infectious too!

Take a look at Alia and Ranbir’s photos:

Speaking about their upcoming movie, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The first part of Brahmastra will release on September 09 this year. The movie marks Alia and Ranbir’s first-ever collaboration.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty. The movie marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy and the shooting is underway. To note, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar will wear the director’s cap after 6 years.

