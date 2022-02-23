Rani Mukerji pulls off checkered blazer & trouser look with perfection as she is papped in the city; PICS

Rani Mukerji has been one of the finest actresses Bollywood has witnessed. The dusky beauty, who had made her debut with the 1996 release Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, has given us several hit movies in her career of around 26 years. In fact, Rani has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen and it is a treat to watch her perform. Meanwhile, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress is also known for keeping her personal life under the wraps and chooses to keep a low profile off the screen.

In the pics, Rani was seen wearing a black t-shirt which she had paired with a red coloured checkered blazer and trousers. She had completed her look with black sandals, a red sling bag, trendy glasses and had kept her tresses open. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was also seen wearing a mask as she had stepped out in the city. Rani's panache was unmissable as she was seen dishing out major style goals to the fans.

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s pics as she steps out in the city:

Meanwhile, Rani has been overwhelmed about completing over 25 years in tinselvile and said that the biggest lesson she has learnt during her journey was to keep learning. “I think learning for an artist never stops. So, for me, my biggest learning has been to just focus on work and continue to do that with utmost sincerity,” she added. Rani also expressed her gratitude towards fans for their unconditional love and support and called them as her pillar of strength.

