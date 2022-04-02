Ranveer Singh, Abhishek, John Abraham, Jacqueline & others attend RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi success bash

Published on Apr 02, 2022
The year 2022 witnessed two of the biggest movies in the history of Indian cinema- SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. To note, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. According to reports, the movie has concluded its first week at the Indian box office with Rs. 527 crores, making it the second-biggest grosser ever in the country. On the other hand, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. The movie garnered lots of appreciation and performed well at the box office.

On April 01, Pen Studios organised a success bash for RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Several A-listers from the entertainment industry arrived to attend the party. Superstar Ranveer Singh arrived in style. He marked his presence in an all-black outfit. He looked handsome as usual. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham too arrived for the party. They both looked stunning. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a diva in a gorgeous black dress. She also posed for the cameras. Apart from them, other celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Shantanu Maheshwari marked their presence. They were in their best outfits for the night.

Take a look:

ranveer singh at party
ranveer singh in black
abhishek bachchan in black
abhishek with others
john abraham at bash
jacqueline fernandes at party
anil kapoor at party
anupam kher at party
shabana azmi javed akhtar
shantanu maheshwari
 

Also, Several other celebrities including Subhash Ghai, Prakash Raj, Vikram Bhatt, Tanushree Dutta, Asit Modi, Shailesh Lodha, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Jannat Zubair arrived for the party. They turned heads in their stunning outfits and graced the red carpet with their presence. 

Take a look:

shubash ghai at party
satish kaushik at party
tanushree dutta at party
vikram bhatt and others
tv actress
shailesh lodha at party
saumya tandon party
rrr party
ravi sargun at party
padmini kohlapure spotted
madhur director
jannat zubair at party
asit modi at party
prakash raj posed
 

