Ranveer Singh amps up his floral shirt, striped pants with metallic sneakers & nails his airport look; PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh was snapped at the airport early in the morning on Wednesday. The Gully Boy star kept it stylish as he made a dash at the airport.

Actor never fails to make an impression with his quirky and stylish looks and speaking of this, his airport look on Wednesday morning is bound to leave all his fans impressed. On Wednesday, Ranveer made a splash at the Mumbai airport as he headed out of the city. The Gully Boy actor kept it stylish as usual and managed to make heads turn with his airport look. While Ranveer always manages to leave fans in awe with his offbeat fashion choices, today, he kept his airport look a mix of prints.

In the photos, Ranveer was snapped making his way in a classy black and white look. The Simmba star is seen clad in a floral black shirt with white flowers all over it. He teamed it up with black and white striped baggy pants. Not just this, Ranveer amped up the black and white patterned look with silver sneakers, a cool pair of sunglasses and a black mask. The handsome star surely made a statement with his classy patterned airport look on Wednesday morning.

Just yesterday, Ranveer flaunted his love for the bygone era as he shared photos on his social media handle in a retro look. Fans could not get enough of Ranveer's style in those photos and once again, with his airport look, he has given all style goals.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently shooting with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Besides this, Ranveer also has '83 lined up for release. The film got postponed last year due to COVID 19 shutdown. Now, it is supposed to release on June 4, 2021. Also, he has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with director Divyang Thakkar.

