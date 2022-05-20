Ranveer Singh brings velvet back into fashion, carries duffle bag at the airport; PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat and since then, he never looked back. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, and many more and won the hearts of his fans. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his loved ones wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actor was spotted at the airport.

Ranveer kept his style game on point as he got papped. He wore a white hoodie with velvet pants. The actor completed his look with a cap, duffle bag and sunglasses. He was also kind enough to acknowledge the presence of the paparazzi.

See Ranveer Singh’s photos here:

Recently, in a chat with ETimes, the Bajirao Mastani actor addressed the criticism he and his wife Deepika Padukone have been receiving lately. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that he understands and sympathizes with the people who criticize him. "That is coming from a lack of something in their life. They say when you point out something negative about a person it's really just a reflection of them, it's about them and it's not about me or my wife. When that criticism comes it's so absolutely baseless," said the actor. He added that the hate means absolutely nothing to him and so he is the least bit affected by it.

Work-wise, after the successful release of 83, the actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer will also work with Pooja Hegde in Cirkus.

