Ranveer Singh dons headgear scarf & beanie amid COVID spike with an all black OOTD for dubbing session; PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh was snapped at a dubbing studio on Friday and the actor layered up well amid the COVID 19 spike in the state. The Gully Boy actor opted for all black attire for the day.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a surge in the COVID 19 cases in the nation. Amid this, several restrictions have been imposed, and wearing a mask is also a part of those. Amid this, Bollywood stars stepping out are also keeping up with the rules, and today, also showed his fans how to layer up amid the danger of COVID 19. The actor has been shooting for his film and on Friday, he was snapped at a dubbing studio when he was coming out of it.

As Ranveer came out of the dubbing studio, he was snapped by the paparazzi in a casual look. In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a sleeveless tee with matching black jeans. With it, he is seen sporting white and black sneakers. However, the thing that grabbed all the attention was the way in which the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor masked up to protect himself amid COVID 19 spike. Ranveer was seen sporting a headgear scarf with a beanie and a pair of sunglasses.

His face was almost covered with the layered up protection. The actor flaunted his ripped muscles in a sleeveless tee and posed for the paparazzi before heading back home.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is in the last leg of Cirkus shoot with Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in '83 with . The film was postponed last year owing to the COVID 19 shutdown. This year, it is slated to release on June 4, 2021. Apart from this, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and stars Ranveer as a Gujarati businessman.

