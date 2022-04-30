Ranveer Singh exudes charm in casual attire & stylish shades as he gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Ranveer Singh has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The actor has carved a niche for himself and his acting prowess is unmatched, be it on-screen or off the screen. Ranveer has been entertaining his fans with back-to-back hit films. He is now gearing up to showcase his magic in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. The actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Recently, the paparazzi spotted him at the Mumbai airport, and, yet again, he grabbed all the eyeballs with his amazing look. In the pics, Ranveer looked dapper as he wore casual attire. The actor opted for a black t-shirt and paired his outfit with ripped jeans. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor completed his look with comfortable shoes. He was certainly exuding charm as he returned to Mumbai. The actor was kind enough to wave at the paps and made sure to pose for the shutterbugs before leaving for his home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh who was last seen in 83, has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He is also looking forward to the release of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will also star Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the social comedy-drama is slated to release on May 13 this year. Apart from that, Ranveer Singh also has Cirkus opposite Pooja Hegde.

