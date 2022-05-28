Ranveer Singh flaunts his batting skills at the airport as he leaves for IPL 2022 finale; PICS

Ranveer Singh is an actor who leaves no chance to make heads turn every time in the city. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is known for his impeccable acting prowess and even makes heads turn with his style statements. From his onscreen looks to his off screen fashion sense, red carpet looks, airport looks, etc, Ranveer often becomes grabs the attention of the fashion police. Interestingly, Ranveer recently grabbed the eyeballs as he was clicked at the airport wherein he was seen flaunting his batting skills.

To note, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was leaving the city to attend the IPL 2022 grand finale on May 29 which is taking place in Ahmedabad. And as Ranveer had played the role of a cricketer in 83, he was seen showing off his skills at the airport. In the pics, Ranveer was dressed in a black t-shirt and denims which he had paired with a white shirt. The actor was certainly exuding charm in casuals.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pics from the airport as he leaves for IPL 2022 finale:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein he played the role of a Gujarati man. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde wherein he will be playing a double role. Ranveer is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie marks his second collaboration with Alia after Gully Boy. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shaban Azmi in key roles, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be releasing on February 10 next year.

