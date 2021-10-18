Ranveer Singh keeps his Monday morning airport look snazzy as he returns from Dubai with his mum; PHOTOS

Monday seems to have begun on a stylish note for Btown as one of the popular actors who is known for his fashion, Ranveer Singh, made his way back to Mumbai after a brief getaway to Dubai. Monday morning saw Ranveer turn the airport into his runway as he casually walked out with his mother after his Dubai trip. The 83 actor has been in the headlines all week due to his television debut and Ranveer kept expressing his excitement for the same on his social media handle while being in Dubai as well.

Now, as he returned to Mumbai, Ranveer looked pumped on Monday morning. In the photos, we can see the Sooryavanshi actor clad in a brown Gucci tracksuit with white sneakers. Ranveer added a cool matching scarf-cum-mask and sunglasses to complete his airport look. On the other hand, we can see Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani walking behind him at the airport. She is seen clad in an animal print shirt with jeans. She is also seen carrying a huge LV handbag as she joined Ranveer to head home.

Take a look:

Ranveer also shared a selfie from the airplane on his Instagram handle as he returned to Mumbai with his mother. The Cirkus actor has managed to leave the audience in awe of his act as TV show host. He made his debut on The Big Picture on the weekend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, audiences will get to see Ranveer next in Sooryavanshi where he has a small bit with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Besides this, his much awaited film 83 will release on Christmas 2021. He also has Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film has been shot and it is directed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. It is helmed by Karan Johar.

