Ranveer Singh looks crisp in a tux, Manushi Chhillar spells charm in black dress on the red carpet; PICS

On April 05, A-listers from the entertainment industry graced the event of ‘Beautiful Indian 2022 by Femina’. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu to Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities wore their designer show and made heads turn on the red carpet. Just a while back, superstar Ranveer Singh arrived at the event, looking oh-so-handsome. Also, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar marked her presence at the gala event.

Ranveer donned a black tux for the evening and exuded charm. He completed his look with black-framed glasses. He was in his usual goofy self as he walked the red carpet. The actor also posed for the cameras.

See Ranveer’s photos here:

On the other hand, Manushi dolled up in a black dress and looked oh-so-gorgeous. Her hair and make-up were also on-point and she looked every inch beautiful as she walked the red carpet. She also flashed her brightest smile at the cameras while posing.

See Manushi’s photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. Also, with this movie, Karan Johar will wear the director’s hat after six years.

Speaking about Manushi, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. The period drama will now release worldwide on June 3, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Yash Raj Films is making its first historical with Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi has been cast opposite Akshay as Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita.

