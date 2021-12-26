Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he joins wifey Deepika Padukone and family for Christmas celebrations; PICS

Christmas fever has taken over Bollywood fam and the glimpses of their celebrations have left the internet in a tizzy. After the Kapoors and Bhatts, it’s time for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s family dinner on the occasion of Christmas. Almost an hour back, Deepika Padukone along with her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone was spotted in Bandra. The actress was seen donning a stunning red festive attire as paps spotted her entering the lift of a building. Just a few minutes later, Ranveer Singh’s mother and sister also reached the same location.

And now, the paparazzi spotted the star of the evening, Ranveer Singh, arriving in his swanky car at Bandra. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor opted for a semi-formal look for the evening. He donned a maroon velvet blazer over a white shirt and black trousers. Ranveer selected black formal shoes for the evening and highlighted his look with stunning shades. Needless to say, the actor, as usual, looked handsome. Though the actor was in a hurry to join his family, he paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has been quite busy this year. The actor has recently wrapped up the shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Delhi schedule. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Ranveer Singh will next be collaborating with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. The film will also feature Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, apart from Ranveer.