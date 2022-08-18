Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he suits up for an event in the city; PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh, the actor who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, is also known for his active presence on social media. He is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat and since then, he never looked back. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, and many more and won the hearts of his fans. His fans wait for his photos to come out in the public domain and speaking of which, just a while ago, he was spotted in the city.

Ranveer's outfit for the event

The Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted at an event by the paparazzi. He looks dapper and handsome in formal attire as he donned a black coloured suit. He wore a black blazer with a matching tie and pants, and a white shirt and completed his look with sunglasses. Ranveer also acknowledged the presence of paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Check Ranveer Singh's photos here:

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Talking about the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in a key role and it marks Ranveer's second collaboration with her after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. For those unaware, Karan is returning to the director’s chair with this film after 6 years. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer is also gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

