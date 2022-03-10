Ranveer Singh makes heads turn yet again with his quirky airport look; PICS

All the Ranveer Singh fans raise your hands if you love watching him. He is a total heartthrob and by looking at his fan following, there is no denying that. Ever since the actor put his feet in Bollywood with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, he has never looked back. Apart from his versatile acting, the Padmaavat actor is also known for his fashion choices. And as they say, you like it or dislike but you cannot ignore the fashionable Ranveer and his outfits. Recently, the paparazzi spotted him at the Mumbai airport and, yet again, he grabbed all the eyeballs with his quirky look.

In the photos, the Bajirrao Mastani actor can be seen pulling off an over-the-top outfit with bright colors. He wore a checkered shirt with baggy pants. He completed his look with a long checkered shirt and a hat. He also stopped by to pose for the shutterbugs. Ranveer also stopped by to bless his fans with selfies. He can be seen clicking pictures with his loved ones.

Take a look:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. This marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after the film Gully Boy. Earlier, he had revealed that they have finished shooting for a song for Karan Johar’s directorial. The song was shot in Turkey. Karan Johar will direct a film after six long years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

