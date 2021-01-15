Ranveer Singh rocks a classy airport look in hues of grey and white as he jets out of the city; PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh was seen making his way to the airport early in the morning on a Friday. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star kept it cool as he headed out of Mumbai.

Actor is known not just for his stellar performances in films but also for his quirky and offbeat sense of style. From rocking onesies to slaying in casual hooded jumpsuits to opting for vibrant colours, everything about Ranveer's style attracts attention. Not just this, his airport looks also manage to impress fans and well, speaking of it, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star headed out of Mumbai on Friday morning. Ranveer was seen making his way to the airport and his classy look has left us awestruck.

The actor was snapped while walking towards the gate of the airport. He is seen clad in a classy look for his flight. In the photos, Ranveer can be seen sporting a light grey turtleneck tee with a dark grey trench coat. He teamed this up with a white jean along with silver shoes. Matching to these hues, he added a cool bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses. As he walked to the gate, the actor greeted the paparazzi and maintained his distance. He is also seen sporting a black mask in the photos.

Recently too, Ranveer made waves with his unique choice of matching green tracksuit when he was caught in the frame at a dubbing studio in the city. The Gully Boy actor surely knows how to make heads turn with his unique style.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in several upcoming projects. One of them is Kabir Khan's '83 that features him as Kapil Dev. Deepika also is playing an important role as his wife in the film. Besides this, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films along with Maneesh Sharma.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh gives fans a glimpse of his quirky shades & mask in a car selfie as he dashes into a new day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×