Ranveer Singh sports a cool look as he returns to Mumbai post shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar; See PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai last night after shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Gujarat. The ‘83 star opted for a cool look with a beanie cap and greeted the paps on his arrival. Check it out.

A star that has been often called a shapeshifter owing to the variety of unique roles he has done in the past is none other than . From playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat to becoming Kapil Dev for ‘83, Ranveer has managed to leave fans in awe of his acting prowess with each of his films. Now, as he gears up for another role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, fans can’t wait to see a glimpse of him in this upcoming drama. Ranveer had been shooting for Jayeshbhai in Gujarat.

Last evening, Singh returned to Mumbai after a shooting schedule of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the photos, Ranveer opted for a cool look in line with the weather as he came back to Mumbai. The Gully Boy star is seen sporting a black tee with brown pants and black sneakers. Ranveer added a handsome touch to his look with a checkered coat on top, black beanie cap and matching sunnies. As he walked out of the Mumbai airport, Ranveer looked cool and handsome.

The ‘83 star greeted the paps with a ‘V’ sign and a smile. Before getting into his car, Singh posed for the paparazzi and looked elated to be back home. Another video of Ranveer from Gujarat airport went viral where the actor was mobbed by tons of fans. A few days back, Ranveer was clicked on the streets of Gujarat while shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He was seen hopping onto a scooter.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s ‘83. In the same, will also star as Ranveer’s on screen wife. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika as Romi Dev. The posters of other cast members have been shared everyday from the past few days by Ranveer and Team ‘83. It is directed by Kabir Khan and Deepika is co-producing it. ‘83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

