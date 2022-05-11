Ranveer Singh steals hearts with yet another outstanding appearance at the airport; PICS

The paparazzi recently spotted Ranveer Singh at the airport. Ranveer has become one of the most bankable actors and by looking at his fan following, there is no denying that. Ranveer has been entertaining his fans with back-to-back hit films. He is now gearing up to showcase his magic in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. Apart from his versatile acting, the Padmaavat actor is also known for his fashion choices. In fact, he has become a style icon among the youth. Recently, the paparazzi spotted him as he stepped out and the actor looked dapper in his print-on-print attire.

In the photographs, Ranveer Singh was seen donning a floral printed shirt with similar trousers. Ranveer added a pearl necklace to highlight his outfit. The ‘83’ actor sealed his look with quirky sunglasses. Earlier, Ranveer posted a picture on social media wearing a print-on-print outfit. The actor was kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs at the airport.

Take a look:

Ranveer’s career graph has been on a rise. After the successful release of 83, the actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer will also work with Pooja Hegde in Cirkus.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh aces print-on-print fashion, adds pearl necklace to highlight his look; PICS