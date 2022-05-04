Ranveer Singh turns firecracker as he dances with girls at Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s promotional event; WATCH

Ranveer Singh is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The star often gets papped in the city while promoting the film. Speaking of which, today, he was clicked in the city. For the promotional event, the Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a quirky outfit and wore a color block shirt with pink pants. He completed his 'look of the day' with sunglasses and shoes.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following and at the event, he was mobbed by his female fans. He clicked pictures with them. In addition to this, the energetic Ranveer greeted them and also danced with them at the event. Watch the video here.

Take a look:

Speaking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the Central Board of Film Certification has passed the film with a U/A certificate with zero cuts. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on 13 May 2022. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of a Gujarati man named Jayeshbhai Patel married to Mudra Patel (played by Shalini), who fights to save the life of his unborn girl child.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan.

ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh starrer receives U/A certificate by CBFC with zero cuts